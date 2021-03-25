FLORENCE — Jerry Sherease Lewis, 62, died March 14, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

