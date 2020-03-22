FLORENCE — Jerry “Speedy” McWilliams age 78, of Florence, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be today at Richardson Chapel Cemetery in Greenhill with Reverend Bobby Crosswhite officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fain and Charlsie McWilliams; sisters, Rosemary McWilliams and Dorothy Austin.
Survivors are his wife, Carol Anne McWilliams; daughters, Carrie Sheffield (Brian), Jeanie Maner (Bob), and Sylvia Blackard (Brad); sisters, Loretta smith, Rachel Story, Doris Hammock, Emily Crabtree (and, by the way sisters, he did love each of you); Honorary Son, Joe Rowell; granddaughters, Peyton, and Charlsie; grandsons, Noah, Elijah, Levi, and Aubrey.
Jerry was a member of The Pentecostal of Florence and, when he didn’t go to the church, he would go to the Church of Elvis. He was a lifelong subscriber with Times Daily in which he rarely received his daily paper so he would find himself walking to the Corner Fruit Stand to find one and purchase a Coca-Cola.
He was also retired with the City of Florence Park and Recreation for over 35 years where he maintained Braly Football Stadium and was paid to watch his favorite Coffee High School games. After football season, he worked at McFarland and Veterans Park which he enjoyed. However, he would remind us how filthy humans can be and to wash your hands! If given the chance to catch an away game for UNA close enough, he would walk as far as Huntsville to watch them play Alabama A&M. He was blessed with a wonderful life, full of fun and laughter. His daily blessing was to watch over his little wife, bless my Carrie, Jeanie, Sylvia. Bless Peyton, Noah, Elijah, Levi and Aubrey and bless my Little Princess - mother recuses herself of this obituary.
In-lieu of flowers, please share a Coca-Cola with someone. A special thanks to the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice and to Dr. Daugherty for their care. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com.
