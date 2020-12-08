FLORENCE — Jerry Thomas Holt, age 77, of Florence, passed away December 5, 2020. The family will receive friends at Spry-Williams Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Central Community Cemetery.
Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Holt, and brother, David Holt.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Ruby Lynn Holt; children, Angela DeVaney Robinson (Keith), Lawanda Gautney Klinger, Catherine Holt, Violet Thompson (Dennis) and James Gautney; grandchildren, Nicole and Jacob DeVaney, Eddie, Jerry Todd, and Jessica Thompson, Ashley and Breanna Klinger, William and Jessica Akinson, and Mark, Catherine, Matthew, Christopher and Faith Gautney; great-grandchildren, Abby, MaKenna, Nicholas, Jasper, Kasen, Sebastion, Phoenix, Noah, Elisa, Ethan, Rebel, Harley, Landon, Addison and D.J.; sisters, Lisa Welsh (Ronnie) and Marsha Smrt; and brothers, Jimmy Snyder and Charles E. Holt (Diana).
Mr. Holt was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was retired from the U.S. Corp of Engineers, serving as a Master Lock operator at Wilson Lock. He loved animals, but his favorite times were those spent with his family.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.
Commented