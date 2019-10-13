MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry Thomas, age 72 of Muscle Shoals, AL, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019, noon to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Scott Coats and Chaplain (Col) Coy Hallmark, Ret., will officiate the service. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Jerry was a proud Army Veteran serving with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Nadine Thomas; and brother, Michael Thomas.
Jerry was survived by his wife, Kaye Hallmark Thomas; son, Jerry “Chris” Thomas; daughter, “Gina” Thomas Robison (Shaun); adopted granddaughters, Danielle Watson Alexander (Brian), Hattie M. Thomas and Katie I. Thomas; adopted grandsons, Chadwick Watson and Brody Watson; great grandson, Ian Thomas; brothers, Rickey (Robbie) and Vic Thomas; sister-in-law, Charlene; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Jerry was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and best friend.
Special thanks are given to Dr. I. Lyman Mitchell, Dr. Sean Rhuland and the 5th floor nurses at NAMC hospital for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital; Attn. Memorial Honor Program FH ONE St. Jude place building 1000 Dept. 300 Memphis, TN 38148-0552
You may sign our on line condolence at colbertmemorial.com.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
Commented