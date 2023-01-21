RED BAY — Jerry Wayne Umfress, 77, died January 19, 2023. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Burial will be in Pilot Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.