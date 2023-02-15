ATHENS — Jerry W. Grisham, 68, died February 13, 2023. Services will be Saturday at noon at Spry Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

