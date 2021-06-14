TISHOMINGO, MISS. — Jerry W. Jerden Sr. died June 12, 2021. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday at Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS is in charge of arrangements. He was a carpenter for many years.

