IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Jerry Edward Wadkins, Sr., 74, died Friday, July 8, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, July 15, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center by calling (901) 287-6308; or online at www.lebonheur.org.

