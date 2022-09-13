FLORENCE — July 1, 1953 - Sept. 9, 2022 — Jerry Wayne Carter 69, of Florence died Friday, September 09, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be today, September 13, 2022, 5-7 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11 AM at Elkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded by his parents, Glen Ivy and Comadell Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Fulton Carter; children, Stephanie Carter, Chris Carter, Matthew Carter (Whitney), Melissa Koger, and Chris Fulton; grandchildren, Steven, Makayla, Turner, Alexis, and Madison; great-grandchildren, KJ, Kylyn, Kavani, Ryla, and Kyngston; sister, Glenda White and Joann Hall; brother, David Carter.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
