F 9.13.22 Jerry Wayne Carter.JPEG

FLORENCE — July 1, 1953 - Sept. 9, 2022 — Jerry Wayne Carter 69, of Florence died Friday, September 09, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center.

Visitation will be today, September 13, 2022, 5-7 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11 AM at Elkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded by his parents, Glen Ivy and Comadell Carter.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Fulton Carter; children, Stephanie Carter, Chris Carter, Matthew Carter (Whitney), Melissa Koger, and Chris Fulton; grandchildren, Steven, Makayla, Turner, Alexis, and Madison; great-grandchildren, KJ, Kylyn, Kavani, Ryla, and Kyngston; sister, Glenda White and Joann Hall; brother, David Carter.

Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.