LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jerry Wayne Ezell, 62, died June 21, 2021. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Second Creek Cemetery, Five Points with Neal Funeral Home directing. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.

