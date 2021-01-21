WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Jerry Wayne Franks, 52, died January 18, 2021. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 9 and Friday from 10 a.m. until service time at Green River Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the church with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Jennifer Brewer Franks.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.