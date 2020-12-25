RED BAY — Jerry Wayne Humphres, 66, died December 23, 2020. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery, Hamilton.

