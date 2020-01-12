ELGIN CROSSROADS — Jerry Wayne James, 65, of Elgin Crossroads passed away on January 10, 2020 at NAMC following a brief illness.
A graveside service will be at Harvey Cemetery 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, with Ricky Green officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Jerry retired from Joe Wheeler State Park in 2000. Jerry enjoyed waking in the community and picking up aluminum cans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Alton and Norma Mae Putman James; and brother, Terry Randall James.
He is survived by his sister, Judith James of Elgin; brother, Danny James (Carolyn) of Florence; nieces, Lori James of Columbia, TN and Lisa Willis (Donny) of Tuscumbia, AL; nephew, Chris James (Kala) of Killen; great nieces, Darby Willis, Emma James, and Anna Mae James; and great nephews, Devan Willis and Cooper James.
Pallbearers will be Donny Willis, Chris James, Devan Willis, Jeff Collier, Wade Davis, and Richie Newton.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Doctor’s and staff at NAMC’s ICU.
