MUSCLE SHOALS — Jerry Wayne Lashley, Sr., 70, Muscle Shoals, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Virgil Adams officiating.
Jerry loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lashley; mother, Mamie Lashley; daughter-in-law, Robin Lashley; and grandson, Donavan Adams.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sheela Lashley; children, Jerry Lashley, Jr. (Rachel), Jennifer Grasty (John), and Catherine Adams (Virgil); brothers, James Lashley (Alice) and Carl Lashley (Sheila); sisters, Mary Ellard (Wesley), Lynda Long, Peggy Kennedy, and Diane Odom (Jimmie); grandchildren, Lakken (Josh), Haley (Daniel), Victoria, Krymson (Ryan), Virgil (Chloe), Jerry III (Kiahna), Jonathan (Alivia), Preston, and Sawyer; and seven great-grandchildren.
