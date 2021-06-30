KILLEN

Jerry Wayne McGee, 74, died June 29, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. you may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

