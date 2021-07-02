FLORENCE
Jerry Wayne McGee, 74, passed away June 29, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM at Faith Church. His service will follow at 3:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Williams Funeral Home is directing.
Jerry grew up in Florence, Alabama and attended Mars Hill Bible School, Coffee High School, and Florence State University. He enjoyed a career in finance while working at Associates Finance and then going into banking where he was Vice President with First Colbert Bank in Tuscumbia. He furthered his career as a Real Estate Broker owning his own business, Tennessee Valley Realty. For the past several years he has owned and operated McGee Properties and Appraisals.
Jerry was a passionate musician and a contributor to the music scene in the Shoals area. He often told others he had a day job just to support his music habit. Jerry created his “Jerry and the Jukebox Band” to play weddings and events. His bands showcased some of the Shoals’ area top musicians through the years. Additionally, Jerry McGee and Mickey Buckins promoted musical talent near and far through their Muscle Shoals Songwriters Showcase for numerous years. He truly loved helping others to succeed.
He was preceded in death by his parents; James Shannon McGee and Della Kathleen McGee (Kat); and his brother, James Ray McGee.
He is survived by his children: son, Shannon McGee (Amanda) of Holly Springs, MS; daughter, Molly Austin (Kenley); and son, Brian McGee (Alison); grandchildren, Blake Hardy, Ashley Bice, Connor Austin, Rylan McGee, Evelyn McGee, and Madeline McGee; and Susan Young (the mother of his children). He also leaves behind cherished childhood friends, classmates and musician soulmates, too numerous to mention.
Pallbearers will be Blake Hardy, Connor Austin, Rylan McGee, Chris Soileau, Jeff Soileau, Jimmy McGee, Graham Spencer, and John Paul Springer.
The family would like to say a special thanks to family and friends for their prayers, love, and support during Jerry’s illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
