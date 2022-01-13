TUSCUMBIA — Jerry Wayne Skipworth, age 72, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The visitation will be Friday, January 14, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 p.m. with Rod Stansky officiating. Burial will be in Cherokee Memorial Park.
Jerry was a native of Tuscumbia, a member of Friendship Baptist Church, and he retired from Die-Tech Tool and Die. He was a Ham Radio Operator (KA4EIU) and a CB Radio Operator (SkipJack). Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Ruthie Jane Skipworth; and his parents, Howard and Veroa Skipworth.
Jerry is survived by his children, Serena Ann Wadkins (Thomas), LaDonna Mae Fountain Hamm (Tommy), and Jerri Gwayne Quinn (Luther); grandchildren, Jacob Thorn, Andrew Thorn, Jesika Thorn Patrick, Justin Glaze, Raymond Glaze, Brayden Davis, Bane Quinn, Brycen Quinn, and Brock Quinn; two great-granddaughters; brother, Joseph Skipworth; sister, Reneese Puckett.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Hamm, Luther Quinn, Roger Presley, Jason Romans, Andrew Thorn, and Brayden Davis. Honorary pallbearer will be Jacob Thorn.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice for their loving care and to Rod Stansky for the spiritual uplifting that he provided for their father.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Commented