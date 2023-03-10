LEIGHTON — Jerry “J.W.” Wayne Terry, 71, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. No services will be held at this time.
Jerry was a member of New Sockwell Baptist Church and Pipefitters Local 760. He loved his union brothers and sisters and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Minnie Terry; and siblings, Charles Terry, Robert Terry, and Ruth Puckett.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Josh Terry and Dathan Terry (Tracy); brother, Neal Terry (Mary Ann); grandchildren, Ashlyn, Brittan, Gavin, Jake, Paisley, and Sadie; daughter-in-law, Amy Terry; niece, Cindy Puckett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
