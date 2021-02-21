LUTTS, TENNESSEE — Jerry Wayne Tilley, 64, died February 15, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Shackelford’s Collinwood. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery. He retired from NAFCO.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.