TUSCUMBIA

Jerry Whitlock, 53, died August 19, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.

TimesDaily
