SHEFFIELD
Jerry L. Wilson, 75, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, July 2, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Sunday, July 3, in the funeral home chapel beginning at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Jerry was a native and lifelong resident of Colbert County and was a retired machinist. He was a veteran of the US Army and the US Navy, participating in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Jerry’s wide range of interests included teaching karate in his younger years, traveling, gardening, hunting arrowheads, and cooking, which he began later in life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Alice Wilson.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Joyce Wilson; sons, Brad Wilson (Mandy) and Brock Wilson (Lillian); sisters, Linda Stafford (Chuck) and Andrea Bush (Tim); three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three bonus grandsons; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cullen Stafford, Herman Watkins, Kenny Wallace, Ellis Wilson, Patrick Saint, and Keith “Buck” Evans.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
