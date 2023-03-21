F 3.21.23 Jerry Zills.jpg

RUSSELLVILLE — Jerry Gene Zills, 87, of Florence and Russellville, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Burns Nursing Home in Russellville after an extended illness. A former member of North Highlands Church of Christ in Russellville and a current member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ in Florence, Mr. Zills was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and from the Alabama National Guard. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

