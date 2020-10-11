KILLEN — Jesse C. Davis, 91, died October 10, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday in Center Star Cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- COVID-19 cases rising, and more patients are critically ill
- Mizzou, with goal-line stand, knocks off LSU
- Cities pushing back against preservation act
- Harris' big day helps Alabama avoid Ole Miss upset
- LifeSouth facing severe shortage of blood supply
- Small comes up big: Last-play FG lifts Aggies over Gators
- Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
- Merrill: Election results will be known by election night
Most Read
Articles
- Inmate from Lauderdale case killed in prison
- Tennessee man killed in plane crash
- UNA climbs in ranking in U.S. News and World Report
- Mayor's runoff contains 17 provisional ballots
- Betterton leads, but race down to provisionals
- Lauderdale makes accommodations for trials
- New city hall, parking decks possible
- Stanley Takes Sheffield Mayor's Seat
- Chief 'confident' in trooper investigation
- Lauderdale plane crash kills pilot
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Inmate from Lauderdale case killed in prison
- 2 justices slam court's 2015 decision in gay marriage case
- Woman convicted of child sexual abuse involving daughter, stepdaughter
- Tennessee man killed in plane crash
- 2 Muscle Shoals schools closing to in-person classes through Oct. 16
- UNA climbs in ranking in U.S. News and World Report
- Week 8: Alabama high school football statewide standings
- Mark Malone
- Mayor's runoff contains 17 provisional ballots
- Betterton leads, but race down to provisionals
Images
Videos
Commented
- What are you voting for Nov. 3? (2)
- Time to relocate Confederate statue (2)
- 2020 has shown us why America needs journalists (2)
- FreightCar closing Barton plant (2)
- It's time to turn the water off (2)
- Trump chose not to prevent COVID infections (2)
- You said it (1)
- COVID-19 numbers up again in the Shoals (1)
- Mayor to introduce ordinance regarding grass clippings (1)
- Senate is right to move swiftly to confirm Barrett (1)
Online Poll
Will the Braves beat the Dodgers in NLCS?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented