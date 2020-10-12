KILLEN — Jesse Cebern Davis, 91, of Killen, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his residence.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Center Star Cemetery with Bro. Bill Lyons officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.

Mr. Davis was a member of Center Star Church of Christ.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Martha Lee Davis; son, Phillip M. Davis (Tracey); daughter, Susan Butler (Robert); grandchildren, Mandy Humphrey (Jacin), Brian Butler, Jessica Chowning (Bradley), Hunter Davis (Jessica), and Kyle Davis; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Josiah, Weylin, Sadie, and Sophie; several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

