TEXAS — Jesse Hershel Farley, 83, died December 27, 2021. A graveside service will be Friday at noon at Blackground Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Hershel was the father of Ferrell Farley (Rhonda) and Jeff Farley (Melody).

