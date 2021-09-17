SHEFFIELD — Jesse James Hammond, 36, died September 11, 2021. There will be a memorial service on Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Village School in Sheffield. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

