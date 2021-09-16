SHEFFIELD — Jesse James Hammond, 36, of Sheffield, AL left this world on Saturday, September 11, 2021. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at The Village School in Sheffield with visitation from 12-2 with a service to follow at 2 p.m.
Jesse graduated Sheffield High School in 2003. He excelled in academics and sports. He was on the baseball, soccer, wrestling, cross country teams, and helped coach youth sports at the Recreation Center.
Jesse’s proudest moments were spent serving his country in Iraq as a Medic and being in the Alabama National Guard.
Jesse is survived by his parents, Jimmy and Lisa Hammond; sisters, Myra Hammond, Melody McKinney (Mikey); and the light of his life, his niece, Michaela McKinney; grandparents, Francis Hammond, Joe and Ann Davis; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and beloved pets.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James W. Hammond; and aunt, Laura Hammond Hyde.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donations to Tunnels to Towers, The Village School Foundation, or your local animal shelter.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
