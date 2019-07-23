WATERLOO — Jesse James Holloway, 58, of Waterloo passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
The visitation will be tonight at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights from 6 to 9 p.m. Visitation only, no service.
Mr. Holloway was preceded in death by his parents, Ava Lou and Paul D. Holloway, Sr; and nephew, Matthew Fielder. He worked for Rudy’s Farm for 15 years and then became self-employed as owner of Holloway Logging.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Holloway; son, Bradley Holloway; brother, Paul Holloway, Jr. (Sherry); sisters, Paulette Stricklin (Boyd) and Wanda Riggs (Larry); grandchild, August Holloway; beloved pet, Snuggles; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.
