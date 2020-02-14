OAKLAND — Jesse Phillip “Phil” James, 72, of Oakland, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, February 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Donnie McDonald and Roger Houston officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Jesse was a native of Golden, Mississippi and a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam Era. He retired from TVA as a Nuclear Plant Operator. Jesse was a faithful member of Central Heights Baptist Church and a former member of Friendship Church of Athens. He was also a member of the BFN Old Geezers and Limestone County Mustang Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy James; parents, Jesse and Caroline James; brother, Mike James.
Jesse is survived by his children, Scott James of Oakland and Melanie Hunt (Mike) of South Carolina; brother, Hayden James (Georgia) of Opelika; sister, Katrina Wylie (Danny); grandchildren, Jordan James, Kennedi James, Paige James Karr, Caroline DuBose and Laci DuBose; special cousins, Robert and Mary Ann James, and Lisa James; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chris Brewer, Ronnie Hannah, Blake Wylie, Jesse Todd James, James Bratcher and Jimmy Risner. Honorary Pallbearers will be BFN Old Geezers, Jerry Landers, Eddie Bennett and Glen Murks.
The Family expresses special thanks to Alyssa in CCU at NAMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Central Heights Baptist Church building fund.
Commented