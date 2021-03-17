FLORENCE — Jesse Lee Richardson, 74, died March 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held Thursday at noon at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.