FLORENCE — Jesse Lynn McFall, 90, of Florence, AL, passed away at his home on January 1, 2021, surrounded by his beloved wife and daughters. The graveside service will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens today, January 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with his nephew, Timothy McFall officiating.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Lee David McFall and Cora Perkins McFall; sister, Christine McFall Boshers; brothers, David Andrew McFall, Glenn Lee McFall, and Billy Joe McFall; and son-in-law, Ronald Alan Schneider.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Pearl Jones McFall; daughters, Dr. Tracy Lynn McFall, Charleston, S.C., and Leslie McFall Hand (Charles Alan Hand), Birmingham, AL; sisters, Coriene McFall Riedout and Rachel McFall Smith; grandchildren, Madeline Grace Hand and Elizabeth Lynn Hand; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jesse was born in Waterloo, AL. A Korean War veteran, he was retired from Reynolds Metals Company, a member of Chisholm Hills Church of Christ and volunteer at ECM Hospital for 20 years. Jesse was also a farmer and an avid golfer.
Pallbearers will be Barry McFall, Charles Alan Hand, Kenneth Davis, Stephone Darby, and Dr. Nicholas Darby.
