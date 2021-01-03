FLORENCE — Jesse Lynn McFall, 90, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021. A graveside service will be Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Pearl Jones McFall.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.