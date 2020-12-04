LAWRENCEBURG, TENN.
Jesse Olen Springer, age 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Greenhill, AL, former manager of Sterlings 5 & 10, Grants, K-Mart, and retired from Walmart. He was a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. Mr. Springer served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mary Etta Davis Springer; his wife, Evie Lou McMurtrey Springer; one son, Gary Ray Springer; two brothers, Sanford Springer and Dock Springer; sister, Louella Butler; and twin sister, Bessie Hamner.
He is survived by one son, Olen Springer (Diane) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two granddaughters, Alana Dickey (Chris) of Ethridge, TN and Jennifer Springer of Lawrenceburg, TN; two great-grandsons, Matthew Dickey and Erik Dickey; one brother, W.O. Springer (Jane) of Florence, AL; numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, TN. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 05, 2020, with Jacob Evans officiating. Family suggests memorials be made to Pulaski Street Church of Christ. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
