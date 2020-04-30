TUSCUMBIA — Jesse V. “J.V.” Mishue, 69, of Tuscumbia passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was a member of Tuscumbia Valley Missionary Baptist Church. He loved fishing and all his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Clarene Johnson; sister, Patty Lockler; and brother, Mitchell Mishue.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Peggy Mishue; daughters, Danise Carpenter (Jonathan Lankford) and Lucy McDougal (Johnny); brothers, Ben Mishue, Paul Mishue (Wanda DeBouise) and Ricky Mishue (Vickie); grandchildren, Aaliyah Wilson, Aalivia Wilson, Abby Wilson, Charli Herren, Russ Herren, Alexia Liles, Maddy Mann, Mackzin Langford, Blaine Langford, Austin McDougal and Login McDougal; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.
Special thanks to the 3rd floor nurses, doctors, staff at Helen Keller Hospital, doctors and staff at North West Alabama Cancer Center, and Alliance Cancer Center, as well as his hospice nurses with Encompass Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
