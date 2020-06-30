FLORENCE — Jesse Willard “Pete” Carr, 70, passed away on June 27, 2020. He was an iconic guitarist, record producer and engineer that led to several Grammy nominations and numerous gold and platinum albums. He is an inductee into the Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN and has received many other prestigious awards for his music. Of course, none of these earthly awards compare to his faith in Jesus Christ and the rewards he is receiving in his heavenly home.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Price Carr; a son, John Anthony Carr; brother, Michael Carr (Linda); sisters, Bonita Davis (Bob); Susan Stranis (Pete) and Sylvia Dorfner; sister-in-law, Donna Price Chisam (Michael); brother-in-law, Don Price (Susan) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Brooks Carr; his father, Jesse W. Carr, Sr.; and sister, Shelia Bonham.
A celebration of Pete’s life will be held at Highland Baptist Church in Florence, AL on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Doors will open at 1:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at Greenview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pete’s name to Friends of Nazareth at friendsofnazareth.org or The Muscle Shoals Music Association, P.O. Box 2383, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Zubair Khan, Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Jason Wilkes and the staff at North Alabama Medical Center for their tireless concern and care during Pete’s illness.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented