SHEFFIELD — Jessica Lynn Burcham, 39, of Sheffield, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 29th, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Mark West officiating. Burial will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Jessica was a native of Colbert County and an event manager at George’s 217. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Palmer Burcham II; paternal grandparents, Reba and Roy Palmer Burcham, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Mary Alice and Lawrence Rainey.
Jessica is survived by her fiancé, Frank Vafinis; mother, Julie Wallace; godparents, Winford and Mary Jo Corsbie; siblings, Durinda Caldwell (Leonard), Steven Wallace II, Brooke Wallace, Roy Burcham III, and Anna Burcham (Dawson); nieces and nephews, Gavin Caldwell, Cason Caldwell, and Annalise Wallace; and faithful companion, pet dog, Jax.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
