KILLEN — Jessica Joette Thigpen, 49, of Killen died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:30-11 A.M. at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11 A.M. in the chapel with Bro. Tim Ackers and Bro. Dave Coefield officiating. Burial will be at Mount Zion Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Thigpen was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church and a 1990 graduate of Coffee High School.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Graceanne Joette Thigpen; father, Kenneth Lawson, and father-in-law, James Thigpen.
Mrs. Thigpen is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Jerome Thigpen; mother, Fredia Lawson; sister, Keyna Robinson (David); nieces, Rebecca Risner, Kimberly Myrick (Andrew), and Laura Robinson; great-nieces, Emma Risner, Addison Risner, and Amber Myrick; great-nephew, Logan Myrick; grandmother, Josephine Wood; mother-in-law, Brenda Thigpen; favorite pet, Boo.
Pallbearers will be members of Cross Roads Baptist Church.
