CHEROKEE — Jessica Mae Creasy, 40, died October 2, 2020. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, at Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.