TUSCUMBIA — Jessica Nicole Brackin, 35, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Billy George officiating. Interment will be in Shaw Cemetery, Leighton.
Jessica was preceded in death by her father, John H. Brackin, and grandparents, John Hurley Brackin, Clarice Brackin, Joseph B. Watkins, and Mary Jane Watkins.
Jessica is survived by her children, Derik and Hannah Brackin; mother, Mary Brackin; brother, Pat Brackin; sister, Melissa Michael; three nephews; one niece; three great-nephews; and two great-nieces.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Uhlman Hunter Graham, Brennen Wimbs, Channing Hatton, Matt Mayfield and Randy Bracken.
The family offers special thanks to the 4th Floor Staff at Helen Keller Hospital, Enhabit Hospice, and to helpful friends for their care and thoughtfulness.
