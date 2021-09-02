FLORENCE — Jessica Rae Jordan, age 34, of Florence, Alabama, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Jessica was a beautiful soul, her heart was for people. Her light and happiness radiated into every person she came in contact with from the time she was little. Her laughter with a snort was always contagious causing people to join in, even in the times where you didn’t know what was funny. Her ability and success in making people look and feel beautiful was truly her God given talent. October 17, 1986, the Lord blessed this earth with her radiant light; she went on to become a successful hairdresser who was well trusted by many. Her gentleness and spunk with her boys shines through them, and her boys were her treasure. Her life is a true testament of what it means to live, love, and create happiness.
She is survived by parents, David and Rea Ellen Clark; two sons, Jordan Williams and Jacob Simmons; grandmother, Mary Collier; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Tom and Reba Jordan; grandfather, David B. Clark Sr.; uncle, John T. Jordan; great-grandparents, Earl and Media Lankford.
Visitation will be Friday, September 3rd, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow in Greenview Memorial Park, with Pastor Will Clark officiating.
Active pallbearers are Steve Carmack, Bobby Terrell, Jerry Duke, Dennis Brashier, Freddy Killen, and Ricky Nerstad. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony McCarley and Sam Bishop.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
