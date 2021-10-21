FLORENCE
Mrs. Jessie A. Powell, age 87, of Florence, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at El Reposo Nursing Facility.
She was a native of Arizona and had lived in Florence for 21 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Killen, AL.
A graveside service will be Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens of Florence, with Brother David McKelvey officiating.
Pallbearers will be Russell T. Gean, Jason P. Hagquist, Scott Gean, Craig P. Harris, Monty Merryman, and Vaughn K. Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be Todd C. Greene, Maison Bretherick, Gavin Hipps, and J. R. Hamm.
Survivors include her two daughters, Melissa A. Barnett and Carrie K. Harris (Craig) and a number of grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Legacy Christian Academy in Killen.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
