DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Jessie Dean “Crazy Gorilla” Milam, Sr., 66, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home in Dennis. He was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed going to flea markets, selling produce, watching Alabama football and NASCAR, spending time with his family (especially his grandchildren) and he loved to talk.
Services are 2 p.m. today, July 26, 2019 at Golden Central Baptist Church in Golden with Brother O’Neal Butler and Brother Robert Wood officiating. Burial with a graveside service will be in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today and will resume Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the Golden Central Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Milam of Dennis; his sons, Doug Matney of Dennis and Scott Gifford (Angela) of Muscle Shoals; his daughters, Kim Lindsey (Gary) of Golden, Michelle Wooten (Ellis) of Red Bay and Heather Edgmon (Jeremy) of Red Bay; his brother, Chester Milam (Norma) of Knoxville, TN; his sister, Hilda Moore of Baldwyn; his stepdaughters, Angie Massey (Tony) of Red Bay and Kim Wilson (Kevin) of Belgreen, AL; his grandchildren, Keena Alchimowicz (Jessie), Blake Brummett, Chase Lindsey (Whitney), Chance Wooten, Lexy Pharr (Adam), Elizabeth Wooten, Hunter Milam, Austin Milam, William Gifford, Gavin Edgmon, Jesei Gifford, Gage Edgmon, Allye Gifford, Gracie Edgmon, Emma Kate Matney, Hunter Higginbottom, Autumn Higginbottom, Kayce Wilson, Kelsey Wilson and Mallory Claire and his great-grandchildren, Rayleigh Alchimowicz, KB Brummett, Preston Lindsey, Adalyn Lindsey and Paxton Scott. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alpha and Orlander Milam; his son, Jessie Dean Milam, Jr. and his granddaughter, Haleigh Edgmon.
His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Aaron Milam, Tim Milam and Greg Lane.
