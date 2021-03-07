MOULTON — Jessie Gerald Vess, 79, died March 5, 2021. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Lawrence Funeral Home with service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery. Jessie was the husband of Ora Lee Hood Vess.

