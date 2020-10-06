FLORENCE — Jessie James Barnett, 57, died October 3, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 7 at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in One Lost Sheep Cemetery, formerly Lindsey’s Chapel. Condolences may be left at sprywilliams.com.

