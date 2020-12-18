HALEYVILLE — Jessie Lonzo Benford Jr., age 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Jessie was born on June 28, 1956 in Haleyville, Alabama to Jessie and Martha Benford.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Homes in Haleyville, Alabama where services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Sunny Home Cemetery in Haleyville. Brother Tim Carter will officiate.
Jessie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anita Benford; daughter, Kisha (Justin) Crowden; grandchildren, Andrew Hendrix, Carley Crowden, and Katie Beth Brewer; great grandchild (to be born soon), Ryker; father, J.L. Benford; sister, Rhonda (Jimmy) Salter; and a host of nieces and nephews; and the two Angels from Kindred Hospice, Fran Turner and Teresa Thorn, we love and appreciate everything that you did for him and us.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Benford; and grandson, Adam Hendrix.
