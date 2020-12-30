PHIL CAMPBELL — On Saturday, December 19th, 2020, Jessie Lou Hilliard entered eternal life at the age of 82. Every year Jessie made a coconut cake for Christmas and Jesus’s birthday. This year she decided to deliver it herself and celebrate with Him and her loved ones in Heaven.
Jessie Lou Crane was born January 12th, 1938 in Marion County, Alabama to Noah Joshua Crane and Nancy Catherine Cook Crane. She was one of eight children. She married Jack D Hilliard on August 31st, 1959. She was a devoted wife, proud mother of two sons, and loving Granny and great-grandmother.
In her lifetime, Jessie was wholesome, genuine, and hilarious. She provided cherished memories and valuable lessons that movies and books strive to capture. Those memories are full of love, adventure, and so much laughter. Her outstanding beauty was deeper than her stunning eyes and looks. Her heart and laugh were the purest of gold.
Jessie is preceded in death by her parents, Noah Crane and Nancy Crane; husband, Jack D Hilliard; siblings, Vuice Crane, Hezekiah Crane, LaVonna Estes Hill, Marshall Crane, Christine Fleming, George Ann Scott, and Rev. Mickey Crane.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Hilliard and Tim Hilliard; grandchildren, Karissa Hilliard Brown (husband Michael Brown), Allyson Hilliard- Perry (husband Brandon Perry), Tara Hilliard Ellis (husband David Ellis), Houston Hilliard, Jordan Hilliard, and Sarah Hilliard; great-grandchildren, Isabella Brown, Garrett Brown, Ava Sharif, Palmer Ellis, Peyton Perry, and Brooks Perry, in addition to many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. A special thanks to her cousin Betty Tidwell and many others who lovingly assisted Jessie the past couple years.
At Jessie’s request, there will be no service. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. Love on your family as Jessie endlessly loved on hers.
