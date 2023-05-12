FLORENCE — Jessie O’Neal Smith, 69, died May 9, 2023. Public viewing will be today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you