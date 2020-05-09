TUSCUMBIA — Jessie Richard Dickens, 86 of Tuscumbia, AL, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date with Ed White officiating. He was an active member of Hawk Pride Church of Christ. He wanted everyone to know how much he loved his family and his fellow Christians. He had worked his whole life starting out as a child dedicated to his family. He took pride in taking care of his home, yard, and serving the Lord. He loved to lead singing and was known for his attendance and song leading at every congregation in the area. At 86, he said he was proud that the Lord blessed him with the ability to do what was needed.
He is survived by his daughters, Regina (Warren) Mitchell, Teresa Wright; grandchildren, Tasha (Lee) Bratton, and Bryon Mitchell (Tina); great grandchildren, Maria (Anthony) Cartee, Wesley Mitchell, and Marisa Weaver; great great grandchildren, Jackson and Asher; sisters, Hazel Cummings, Barbara Jimenez; and brother, Charles Dickens.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vernon; son, Kevin; son-in-law, Wayne Wright; parents, Allen and Ruby Dicken; brothers, Tommy, Robert, and Billy; and sister, Sue.
He will always be remembered as a man that was full of love and knowledge.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
