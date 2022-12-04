FLORENCE
Mrs. Jessie Theroux Smith, 94, of Florence, AL, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence. She was a cheerleader and graduate of Coffee High School. Attended the University of Alabama. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Robert Lee Smith for 67 years.
Visitation will be Monday, December 5, 2022, from noon – 1:30 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Smith.
She is survived by her four daughters, Linda Mitchell, Florence, AL; Bettie Smith Wilson (Dieter), Nashville, TN; Roberta McKinney, Florence, AL; and Mary Jane Smith Drake (Butch); grandchildren, Ashley Mitchell, Leigh Mitchell, Robin Mitchell, Amy Wilson–Reilly (Michael), Shea Martin, Michael Wilson (John), Heath McKinney (Lidia), Brooke White (Brandon), Ryan Brewer (Katie), Natalie Finley, Drew Finley (Haley); and great-grandchildren, Alex Mitchell, Austin Wilson, Lauren Martin, Bailey Martin, Phoebe Wilson, Lucas McKinney, Christen McKinney.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Brewer, Drew Finley, John Martin, Dieter Znstinski, Butch Drake, Larry Kowalski, and Brandon White.
An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
