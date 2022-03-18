FLORENCE — Jessie Thompson, 68, died March 14, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Bethel Missionary Baptist Cemetery.

